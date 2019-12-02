Game maker Hasbro releases nightmarish ‘longer’ version of Monopoly
NEW YORK, New York -The board game of your nightmares is here, especially in time for the holidays.
It may have been something that no one asked for but it’s now available for purchase exclusively on Amazon: a longer version of Monopoly.
The Monopoly Longest Game Ever costs $19.99 and takes up endless, irredeemable hours of players’ lives.
“Think the original Monopoly game takes forever to play? It’s got nothing over this edition,” reads the less-than-convincing game description.
Even bankruptcy won’t save players from this endless slog, as the game doesn’t end until someone owns every single property — and in this version, there are three versions of every property. It gets worse: the winner must own all 16 streets, four railroads and two utilities.
Oh, and there’s only one die, and the game board is extra long. The tokens have also been customized for this version: Players can choose from a tortoise or a hare.
As a balm for this new infinite, existential real estate game, Hasbro also announced Monopoly Speed was released on the holiday Friday which makes that game the fastest version of Monopoly ever.