Greene County man arrested on child molestation, child porn charges
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Greene County man has been arrested on child molestation and child porn charges after an investigation into the alleged production and possession of child pornography.
On November 27, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on 4th Street in Switz City after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
As a result of the search, authorities arrested 28-year-old Brett Allan Walker. He was taken to the Greene County Jail and faces the following charges:
- Child molest — level 1 felony
- Child exploitation — level 5 felony
- Possession of child pornography — level 5 felony