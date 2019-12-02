Greene County man arrested on child molestation, child porn charges

Posted 11:03 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:04PM, December 2, 2019

Brett Allan Walker (Photo By Greene County Jail)

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. — A Greene County man has been arrested on child molestation and child porn charges after an investigation into the alleged production and possession of child pornography.

On November 27, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on 4th Street in Switz City after receiving a cyber tip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

As a result of the search, authorities arrested 28-year-old Brett Allan Walker. He was taken to the Greene County Jail and faces the following charges:

  • Child molest — level 1 felony
  • Child exploitation — level 5 felony
  • Possession of child pornography — level 5 felony
