IMPD recalls slain Hendricks County doctor as friend of police

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Sgt. Christian Nielsen has been in law enforcement since 1980.

He’s suffered a number of sprains and minor fractures in the line of duty.

Nielsen said when a cop gets injured on the job, he or she needs a doctor who understands police work and the men and women who do it.

“I would say that is extremely important. Its not just any doctor. It’s a doctor with specific talents that understands the nature of the injuries that we sustain and traumatic injuries that we receive, particularly caused by motor vehicle accidents, foot pursuits, fighting to subdue suspects and so on.”

Nielsen said Dr. Dean Maar of OrthoIndy was just such a doctor.

“I would say several people on the motorcycle unit as well as on district patrol have sustained injuries and have been taken care of by OrthoIndy as well as Dean,” Nielsen said.

“He was just one in a million that was just one of those kinds of people, he was just very personable, a great bedside manner and he understood the nature of the injuries.”

Today, Hendricks County Sheriffs detectives were on the scene continuing their search for Dr. Maar’s killer after the orthopedic surgeon was murdered on Thanksgiving Eve at his home outside of Brownsburg.

Maar’s obituary reads that he “died defending his family from an act of senseless violence … his final decision in this life exemplifies his character. While preparing to host a large Thanksgiving dinner with his extended family, he was the victim of a home invasion. He confronted the armed attackers and sacrificed his life to save the Love of His Life.”

Nielsen said Maar shared many of the same interests of police such as working out, hunting and collecting guns.

“Most of the officers that have ever had contact with him and have remained in contact with him just because he was that kind of guy,” said Nielsen. “He not only had a great bedside manner, he continued to care about his patients and forged friendships from that and through the police department Dean was well known.”

Dr. Maar’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Crown Hill Funeral Home Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

“It just sickens me that we’ve lost another good citizen in our community,” said Nielsen. “I just hope that they get a suspect soon.”