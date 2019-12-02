Ivanka Trump visiting Indianapolis this week

Posted 1:53 PM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 02:13PM, December 2, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 18: Ivanka Trump listens during a conference call between U.S. President Donald Trump and the International Space Station on October 18, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke with NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch as the pair became the first women to conduct an all female space walk outside the space station. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will visit Indianapolis this week.

Trump is the co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also serves as co-chair of the group and Gov. Eric Holcomb is a member of the board.

Holcomb will welcome Trump and other board members on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a tour, according to a White House press release.

They will then convene for a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Indiana Women’s Prison, 2596 N Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., confirmed by the Indiana Department of Correction.

The advisory board is intended to provide advice and recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker.

