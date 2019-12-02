× Ivanka Trump visiting Indianapolis this week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Ivanka Trump will visit Indianapolis this week.

Trump is the co-chair of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also serves as co-chair of the group and Gov. Eric Holcomb is a member of the board.

Holcomb will welcome Trump and other board members on Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a tour, according to a White House press release.

They will then convene for a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 5, at the Indiana Women’s Prison, 2596 N Girls School Rd., Indianapolis, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., confirmed by the Indiana Department of Correction.

The advisory board is intended to provide advice and recommendations to the National Council for the American Worker.