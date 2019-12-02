× Lil Bub, Bloomington’s internet cat sensation, dies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Rest in peace, Lil Bub.

A cat who lived in Bloomington and became an internet sensation while bringing much-needed attention to homeless and special needs pets has died.

Bub passed away Sunday, according to owner Mike Bridavsky. The cat had been battling a persistent and aggressive bone infection, but her owner said her death still came as a shock.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet. BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep,” he wrote.

He tweeted out the first and last pictures he ever took with her.

Bub was found as a feral kitten in rural Indiana. She overcame several challenges and helped raise more than $700,000 for animals in need while spreading a message of “determination, positivity and perseverance.”

“And even though my heart is absolutely crushed by her graceful departure from planet Earth, I know that her spirit, magic, and overwhelming energy are still with us, reminding us every day to be better,” Bridavsky wrote.

Bub ended up with her own online store offering all sorts of merchandise. She even launched her own weather app!