MLB baseball player has $300K sports car destroyed in bizarre accident at auto dealership

HOUSTON, Texas — Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer’s holiday season started off with a bang — or rather, a crash. On Tuesday, a tire fell off of a semi truck, rolled across six lanes of traffic on a Houston highway, struck a wall, and crashed into his 2016 McLaren 650S, according to KHOU TV.

The tire went through a double-paned glass window and landed on Bauer’s McLaren. According to reports from the scene, no one was injured in the freak accident.

Bauer’s sports car was being stored at a Houston McLaren dealership. TMZ Sports reported that the vehicle was insured, but ended up being totaled due to the cost of all the damages.

Following the accident, Bauer doesn’t seem to be extremely upset about the accident and, as he does for many things, posted his thoughts on Twitter.