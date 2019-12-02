Noblesville police seek public’s help identifying armed robber

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — The Noblesville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who held up a nail salon at gunpoint.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to the call of an armed robbery at the Exotic Nails Spa at 13398 Tegler Drive in Noblesville.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

NPD says based on statements from witnesses, video footage and other potential evidence at the scene, it appears the man entered the business and held several employees and patrons at gunpoint. Witnesses told police that all the victims complied, and he made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported in this incident.

The suspect is described as a skinny, white male wearing a black coat and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Joe Jerrell at jjerrell@noblesville.in.us or www.p3tips.com/713.