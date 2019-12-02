Police investigating body found in car on city’s east side

Posted 11:38 AM, December 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, December 2, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a homicide on the east side of Indianapolis.

IMPD said a deceased person was found in a parked car behind a gas station near the intersection of Emerson Ave. and Minnesota St. around mid-day Monday.

After officers responded, detectives were called and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

