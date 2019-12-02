Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers named as House Speaker-Elect
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — We now know who may replace Indiana’s longest serving House Speaker, Brian Bosma, after the 2020 legislative session.
Representative Todd Huston of Fishers plans to work closely with Bosma after being announced as the speaker-elect Monday.
Huston previously served as Deputy Speaker Pro Tempore and was also the co-chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, which crafts Indiana’s $34 billion biennial budget.
During the current session, he will be concentrating on training to be the next speaker.
Huston says he is most passionate about education and healthcare issues.
“We are going to do everything we can to lower healthcare costs for Hoosiers while improving Hoosier health that’s an area we know we have got to get better at, we’ve got to be healthier in Indiana,” said Huston.
Bosma said he hopes to have Huston sworn in by the full House as session closes next year.
The short 2020 legislative session will begin on January 6 and end by March 14.
Lawmakers from around the state, including Governor Holcomb, provided statements of congratulations:
“Todd Huston is a home run pick for Indiana House Speaker. He has proven himself a strong leader and has touched so many facets of state government through the budget process. Having a year to learn from Speaker Bosma will prove invaluable. I look forward to working with him and Sen. Bray going forward.” – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
“Congratulations to House Speaker-elect, Todd Huston. I have had a great working relationship with Rep. Huston during my time in office and look forward to continued efforts between Indiana Senate and House leadership to make our state a great place to live, work and raise a family.” – Senate Majority Floor Leader Mark Messmer of Jasper.
“Congratulations to Todd Huston on being selected Speaker-Elect. During his service in the House, Todd has demonstrated the dedicated, thoughtful and principled leadership needed to serve as speaker. Brian Bosma leaves behind a historic legacy of accomplishment that will continue with Todd Huston now at the helm.” – Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer.
“I look forward to working with Speaker-elect Huston in making sure that the House conducts a healthy and vigorous debate on the issues that concern Hoosiers across our state. Indiana House Democrats are ready to serve Hoosiers first by making health care more accessible and affordable, providing children with quality care that their parents can afford, investing in public education, giving teachers the pay raise they deserve and ensuring that our children can go to school to learn in a safe environment.” – House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta of Ft. Wayne.