Report: Colts’ Chester Rogers likely out for remainder of season

Posted 11:22 AM, December 2, 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 21: Wide receiver Chester Rogers #80 of the Indianapolis Colts is tackled by inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney #55 of the Houston Texans during the game at NRG Stadium on November 21, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The season is likely over for Colts receiver Chester Rogers, further thinning the Colts’ depleted receiving group.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rogers likely suffered a season-ending knee fracture Sunday. Schefter reported that Rogers will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

Rogers suffered the injury on the team’s first drive against Tennessee and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On the season, Rogers had 28 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a single carry for 18 yards.

Rogers served as the team’s primary punt returner. On the season, he had 14 returns for 137 yards and a long of 21 yards. Nyheim Hines replaced Rogers on punts against the Titans.

 

