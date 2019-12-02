× Report: Colts’ Chester Rogers likely out for remainder of season

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The season is likely over for Colts receiver Chester Rogers, further thinning the Colts’ depleted receiving group.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Rogers likely suffered a season-ending knee fracture Sunday. Schefter reported that Rogers will undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury.

Rogers suffered the injury on the team’s first drive against Tennessee and was subsequently ruled out for the remainder of the game.

On the season, Rogers had 28 catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a single carry for 18 yards.

Rogers served as the team’s primary punt returner. On the season, he had 14 returns for 137 yards and a long of 21 yards. Nyheim Hines replaced Rogers on punts against the Titans.