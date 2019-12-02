Indianapolis, Ind -- Cyber Monday 2018 was the biggest shopping day in Amazon's history. The company says more products were ordered that than any other day in company history. Company officials say they are ready to do it all over again. FOX59's Ray Cortopassi talked with an Amazon representative about the top deals for 2019.
Top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon
-
Local experts say Cyber Monday shopping isn’t just ‘cyber’ anymore
-
Black Friday frenzy goes global – and not everyone’s happy
-
SpaceX launches 60 more internet satellites
-
Signs of progress emerging on day 18 of GM strike
-
Merry Clickmas: Black Friday online sales hit record $7.4B
-
-
Jury seated in opioid case, but settlement talks go on
-
Workers celebrate deal with GM, show union power in industry
-
Black Friday consistently top day for gun sales
-
CEOs, attorneys general trying to reach opioid settlement
-
Fiat Chrysler, auto union reach tentative deal on contract
-
-
Tentative deal reached by companies to settle opioid lawsuit
-
Election 2020: Facebook ramps up security efforts
-
Amazon announces deals, says Black Friday sale starts Nov. 22