Top Cyber Monday deals on Amazon

Posted 9:36 AM, December 2, 2019, by
Data pix.

Indianapolis, Ind -- Cyber Monday 2018 was the biggest shopping day in Amazon's history. The company says more products were ordered that than any other day in company history. Company officials say they are ready to do it all over again. FOX59's Ray Cortopassi talked with an Amazon representative about the top deals for 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.