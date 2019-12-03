× 1 dead,1 injured in Brownsburg train crashes

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One person died in a train crash in Brownsburg early Tuesday morning.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed it’s investigating two separate train accidents.

The first happened at approximately 11:48 pm Monday night. Police say a car was hit by a train near the 6900 block of North County Road 900 East.

A car was turned on it’s side and investigators say one person sustained minor injuries in that crash.

While emergency crews were working to remove the car from the train tracks another SUV crashed into the same train near the 8800 block of East County Road 700 North.

Police say an SUV struck the train while it was stopped and one person was pronounced dead on scene as a result of the crash.

Investigators are still trying to gather more information.

This is a developing story.