2 guns stolen from Kokomo business

December 3, 2019

Photo courtesy of Kokomo polcie

KOKOMO, Ind.– Police in Kokomo are searching for a person of interest following a burglary.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 29, police heard an alarm coming from Paradise Trading Post at 919 East Markland Avenue. Officers determined someone had forced their way inside and committed a burglary. Two firearms were taken from the business.

The suspect left before the officers got there.

On Tuesday, police released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in the case. They’re hoping someone can identify him.

Anyone with information can call Detective Cameron Cunningham at (765) 456-7136 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

