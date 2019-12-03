88-year-old and 98-year-old sisters fall victim to home break-in overnight in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Thieves broke into the home of two elderly sisters while they slept. One of the victims is just shy of 100-years-old.

The crime took place on Indy’s near north side.

Fortunately, the 88-year-old and 98-year-old women were not hurt during the home break-in. They believe the suspect or suspects likely got into their home through a side window.

The sisters discovered the crime after coming downstairs to their breakfast table Tuesday morning.

“We woke up in the morning and she said, ‘Thelma my television in the kitchen is gone.’ I came downstairs and found this one was gone too,” said Thelma Neal.

After stealing two televisions, the crooks ran out the back door.

“I think there’s a lot of evilness in the world and people doing bad things towards people. We need more love in the world,” said Neal.

88-year-old Thelma Neal has lived in the home near 31st and Boulevard for more than 30 years. She’s never had anyone break inside and is just thankful she and her 98-year-old sister weren’t injured.

“It’s kind of scary,” said Beatrice Whitley. “I just have to pray for them. That’s all I can do and hope they don’t come back.”

“It is scary, but I still say it’s a blessing. They could have been looking us more televisions and come upstairs and killed us,” said Neal.

According to the police report, because the sisters were asleep all night, they aren’t sure exactly what time the burglary took place. The sisters did have a message for whoever is responsible.

“Whoever did this, you reap what you sow. It would be good if you’d bring our televisions back,” said Neal.

So far no arrests have been made. As always, anyone with information on suspects can contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.