× Children with life-threatening illnesses treated to special party at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Santa and his reindeer made a special stop at the Indianapolis Zoo Tuesday to visit children with life-threatening illnesses.

The visit was part of a holiday party put together by the organization A Kid Again. During the party, children and their families got the opportunity to look at animals, see the lights, and take a picture with Santa.

Organizers say the event is a chance to give families a timeout from doctor visits, surgeries and whatever else the families may be facing.

“A chance for a kid to just simply be a kid again, smile, laugh, have fun, and walk away with a great toy for the holiday season,” Oyauma Garrison, President & CEO of A Kid Again said.

Santa’s helpers even sent home some gifts with mom and dad, so they can unveil the magic to their children. The children were also treated with hot chocolate in a take-home zoo mug.