Colts will sport customized cleats Sunday for charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More than 60 Colts players will wear customized cleats Sunday when the team faces the Buccaneers in Tampa.

The initiative is sparked by the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats campaign, which allows players to wear cleats designed to represent charitable organizations of their choice.

Linebacker Darius Leonard will wear purple and white cleats, supporting the Lupus Foundation of America.

"My little sister has been battling lupus for the last three years," Leonard said. "I think about having an edge on myself when my sister is battling day in and day out with a smile on her face."

Fellow linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will support the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation to honor his late teammate. Jackson spent two seasons with the Colts before passing away in a traffic accident on I-70 in 2018.

"Me being a rookie, scared out of my mind my first time being in an NFL locker room...He did a great job taking me under his wing," Walker said.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett will wear cleats that support a girl he met during the Colts' inaugural haunted runway fashion show in October, which hosted local kids fighting cancer. Brissett strutted the runway with Marley Ohmer.

"She was just so appreciative of everything, and she was just so happy to be alive," Brissett said.

Kicker Adam Vinatieri will wear cleats that raise awareness for children battling arthritis.

"I think as a young child, you're running around and having a good time...You realize there are kids, who can't do that, or they have pain when they do that stuff," Vinatieri said. "When you're a kid, that should be the most exciting time of your life."