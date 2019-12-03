× Don’t fall for fake charity scams on Giving Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The season of giving is finally upon us. Today is “Giving Tuesday.” It’s a day that aims to give nonprofits and charities a boost at the end of the year.

But experts at the Better Business Bureau of Central Indiana warn today is also a day scammers are out, looking to take advantage of you and your money.

Experts say to avoid scam the first thing you want to do is your research on the charity or organization.

Make sure the websites you visit are secure, and look at places like the BBB’s Give.org to make sure charities are trustworthy.

You also want to be wary of emotional appeals or sob stories, especially on social media.

Scammers can pose as friends or family in need. Experts say if someone asks you to donate over Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter, double check it’s really them.

“Say hey, did you really send me this, or is this really happening to you? You just don’t know if their account was compromised somehow,” explained BBB’S of Central Indiana CEO Tim Maniscalo.

The BBB also recommends: