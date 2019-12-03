Former caseworker for DCS faces felony charges in Madison County

ANDERSON, Ind. – The Madison County Prosecutor has a strong message for the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS). That’s after his office filed charges Monday against a former caseworker of DCS who he says failed to protect a child.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings says he’s frustrated not only with this specific case, but the overall problem facing our state.

However, the Indiana Department of Child Services says, child safety is their top priority.

“Really, really sad case,” said Cummings.

Cummings says a four-year-old child is a victim of neglect. He says the child was malnourished with brain injuries under the supervision of an Indiana Department of Child Services caseworker.

“This caseworker simply did not protect this child the way it should have been protected and didn’t take any reasonable steps to check to see if the child was injured,” said Cummings.

Court documents show, Spencer Day Osborn returned the child to its mother who had been convicted of neglect in the past. Osborn is no longer an employee with DCS.

“We were very reluctant to move in a direction against the caseworkers,” added Cummings, “But we’ve had so much trouble in our community.”

And Cummings says it’s putting the lives of children in danger.

“We had another two-year-old that walked into a restaurant in the busiest intersection in Madison County off of I-69, injured forehead, walked in by herself and the child was given right back to the mother and within a month the child was murdered,” said Cummings.

DCS released a statement following the charges.

“The Indiana Department of Child Services takes any allegation of misconduct against our employees very seriously, and the criminal case filed against our former employee is no exception. As providers of service to Hoosier families and children in crisis, we consider child safety our first priority and will take whatever steps necessary to ensure our families’ needs are being met.”

“They need your help,” said Cummings, “Protect our children.”

Cummings says his decision to file charges isn’t common. It’s been 15 to 20 years since he’s charged a caseworker.

“It’s not something we want to do, but you know what, they have to understand how important their job is and how important it is to protect these children. The most vulnerable children in our society need them,” said Cummings.

Cummings hopes this case will not only push caseworkers, but lawmakers, to listen up.

“Make protecting the child their premiere goal, not putting the family back together. It’s the law, the law needs to be changed,” said Cummings, “I wish it would be changed.”

The child is back in foster care. The child’s mother, is also facing charges for neglect in this case and will be in court on Friday.

As for Osborn, we attempted to reach out, however, court documents don’t list an attorney.