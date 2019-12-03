× Frankfort house fire that left infant dead ruled accidental

FRANKFORT, Ind.– A house fire in Frankfort that claimed the life of an 8-month-old boy was ruled accidental, according to WLFI.

Fire Chief John Kirby told WLFI the cause of the fire was a space heater, but it’s unclear at this time exactly how the heater caught fire. There weren’t any working smoke detectors in the home. One was reportedly found inside a box.

The call for the fire came in at 10:09 a.m. Monday for a house in the 1300 block of West Jefferson Street.

Frankfort police officers were the first to get to the scene. They tried to rescue the child, but they were unable to because of the intensity of the smoke and flames. The 8-month-old boy was found dead in his crib on the first floor of the home. The victim hasn’t been identified.

Investigators say the fire started in the room the infant was in.

The child’s father and two other children escaped and have been released from the hospital.

If you are interested in helping the family, you can drop off donations at Faith Family Church located at 508 W. Green Street in Frankfort. You can contact the church at 765-659-3011.

For those interested in donating clothes, church officials have shared the family’s sizes.