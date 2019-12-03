Get your pets involved in Giving Tuesday

Posted 10:42 AM, December 3, 2019, by
Data pix.

Today marks the global generosity movement, Giving Tuesday.  Dr. James Speiser is here to show us how you and your pets can give back this holiday season.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.