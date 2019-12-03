× REO Speedwagon, Styx set to rock IMS for Miller Lite Carb Day

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Get ready to rock this year’s Carb Day with REO Speedwagon and Styx!

Both will take the stage for the Miller Lite Carb Day Concert on Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The concert starts at 3:30 p.m. on the Miller Lite stage inside Turn 4 of the the IMS oval. Styx will perform first, followed by REO Speedwagon.

General admission tickets start at $30. A limited number of concert pit tickets will be available for $55. IMS will also offer seats in a new temporary grandstand for $95 along with VIP platform tickets for $250. All tickets include admission to the concert and on-track activities such as the final Indy 500 practice, the Freedom 100 Indy Lights Race and the Indy 500 Pit Stop Challenge.

REO Speedwagon formed in 1967 and shot to fame behind radio staples like “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Keep on Loving You and “Take It On the Run.” Styx was founded in Chicago in 1972. Its hits include “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Renegade” and “Lady.”

The 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge is scheduled for Sunday, May 24, 2020. Find ticket information here.