Shelby County organization getting $10,000 grant for Giving Tuesday

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — An organization working to empower girls and young women is getting some extra support thanks to a national giving program.

The Kohl’s National Giving Program announced a $10,000 grant for Girls Inc. of Shelbyville and Shelby County. The organization said the grant comes as an extension of the company’s ongoing commitment to health and wellness.

Girls Inc. was one of more than 300 nonprofit organizations across the country to receive a grant from the program. Representatives say the recipients are nominated by Kohl’s associates.

“Once again, we asked our associates to identify the nonprofit organizations that are near and dear to their hearts this Giving Tuesday, and we are thankful to honor those who work diligently to support the health and wellness of children and families nationwide,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s CEO said.

The organization said the donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic program, Kohl’s Cares®, which sells children’s books and plush, donating 100 percent of the net profit to health and wellness organizations nationwide.