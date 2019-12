Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Pets around Indy have a new place to stay! Best Friends Pet Hotel celebrates its grand opening on Dec. 7 in Castleton. It's located at 8224 Bash St. Sherman took a look inside on FOX59 Morning News.

The facility offers indoor playrooms, luxury bedding options and suites, grooming, web cams and much more. Through Dec. 31, 2019, services are 50% off!

Learn more here.

