× Worried about porch pirates this holiday season? You can pick up, drop off UPS packages at CVS

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re worried about protecting holiday deliveries from porch pirates, we have a good solution for you!

New this year, you can pick up and drop off UPS packages at thousands of CVS locations nationwide.

This works in conjunction with the UPS My Choice program, which is a service that allows users to customize their deliveries.

“Until now, the UPS Access Point locations have largely been local businesses and The UPS Store locations. With this announcement, UPS broadens our services to offer an enviable network of secure choices to busy shoppers,” said Kevin Warren, UPS’s chief marketing officer. “Consumers now have access to a vast and robust suite of options that include the CVS locations, neighborhood businesses, lockers and The UPS Store centers.”

Here’s how UPS pickup works:

Track your package to make sure it’s arrived at the store.

Request your package and show a valid, government-issued ID

CVS will hold your package up to seven days so you can visit when it’s convenient.

Here’s how UPS drop-off works:

Seal and attach a prepaid label to your package at home.

Find a CVS location that accepts UPS packages.

Leave your package with a CVS associate.

UPS will pick up packages within 24 hours. You can track delivery through UPS.

Find more information and the CVS / UPS Access Point location closer to you here.