Indianapolis, Ind -- The Carol of Homes Holiday Tour is celebrating its 8th year. It takes place December 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Zionsville. Members of Zionsville High School's show choir stopped by FOX59 to talk more about how the money supports local show choir groups.

For more information, head to the following link: Carol of Homes Holiday Tour