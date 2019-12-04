× Community to hold vigil for man shot and killed on the Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS,Ind. – On Wednesday, a south side community will honor the life of a man killed while celebrating his bachelor party.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police and medics were called to Jake’s Pub on West Southport Road.

Officers arrived to find two people shot. One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shanon Singer-Mann says the man killed was her soon-to-be-brother-in-law, Christopher Smith. He was less than 2 weeks away from his wedding.

Instead of a wedding, Singer-Mann now helps her sister plan a funeral.

“To go from supposed to be going to your bachelorette party to having to go and plan your fiance’s funeral, it’s just so tragic,” said Singer-Mann. “You’ll never understand why something like this happens. Never.”

Earlier this week, Singer-Mann said she received a call from the founder of a group called “One Team with One Goal” asking if they could host a memorial in Smith’s honor.

The small, tight-knit group is primarily made up of tow truck drivers and focuses on bringing attention to the “Slow Down Move Over” campaign. The group also hosts events in memory of other fallen drivers. On Wednesday night, they will honor Christopher with the “Light Up the Sky Honor Ride.”

“Chris was technically not a tow truck driver. He was a snow plow driver, and he wasn’t in that line of work,” said Singer-Mann. “He still deserves to be honored with this light up and this prayer vigil.”

Singer-Mann expects to see at least 30 tow trucks driving in unison, and hopes others will join the ride.

“Anybody who wants to come, please come. Come even if you can’t, or don’t want to ride. Just come and be there for the prayer and see us off, or see us come back.”

Singer-Mann said Smith recently turned his life around, and always looked to help others. She sees the tribute as a small portion of what he deserves.

“I really look forward to be something amazing, something very big and that’s exactly what Chris deserves.”

The group will meet at 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Cici’s Pizza at 3652 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227.