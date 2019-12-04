FBI seeks to identify Jane Doe in child exploitation case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is asking the public across the nation to help identify an unknown woman involved in an child exploitation investigation.

The FBI believes this unknown female may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI provided photo images and a composite sketch of a woman known as Jane Doe 37. The images can also be found online at the FBI website here.

Videos from April of 2012 show Jane Doe 37 with a child and audio from the animated film “The Land Before Time” can be heard in the background, according to the FBI.

Jane Doe 37 is described as a white female with brown hair and wearing dark-framed glasses, and due to the age of the images, her appearance may have changed over the years.

The FBI also said that this information was originally released in late 2016 under a “John Doe” title, but further investigation determined the gender of this person is female and not male.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at Tips.FBI.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).