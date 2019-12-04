× How to beat the winter blues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — For most people, the Christmas and New Year holidays are joyful occasions. But some people are unable to enjoy the festivities due to feelings of depression, sadness or isolation.

Eskenazi Health said these emotions may intensify during the holidays due to seasonal factors including a lack of sunlight, shopping pressures, family issues and setting unrealistic expectations during the holidays. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a type of depression related to changes in seasons, may also add to the intense feelings of sadness and despair.

“Extended feelings of intense sadness can be overwhelming and cause for great concern especially during the holiday season, and we want everyone to know that we’re here to help with those serious concerns,” said Dr. Ashley Overley.

Eskenazi Health offered the following tips to deal with stress and anxiety during and after the holiday season.

Keep expectations manageable and setting realistic goals.

Make the effort to set aside differences with friends and family members.

Set aside holiday planning worries by scheduling specific days for shopping, baking, visiting friends and family, and other activities.

Be willing to acknowledge your feelings and reach out to others.

Do something for someone else, such as volunteering at a shelter or wrapping an elderly person’s holiday gifts.

Stay active and hit the gym to relieve stress and gain powerful endorphins.

Enjoy activities that are free.

Spend time with supportive and caring people.

Save time for yourself.

