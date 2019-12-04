× Indianapolis gets $1.4 million grant to address sexual assault kits

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana is getting federal assistance to promote public safety.

The Department of Justice announced more than $376 million in grant funding to enhance law enforcement operations and reinforce public safety efforts. In Indiana, Indianapolis received $1,403,842 to support public safety activities.

Officials say the grant will provide resources to Indianapolis to address sexual assault kits not submitted to a forensic laboratory for testing, improve investigation and prosecution in connection with evidence and cases, and provide sites with resources to collect DNA samples.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is pleased to provide support to the city of Indianapolis through the Department’s Edward Byrne Justice Assistance Grant Program,” United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler said. “This grant supports the Department’s criminal justice priorities of reducing violent crime and supporting law enforcement and prosecutors.”

To learn more about the grant program, visit the Public Safety Fact Sheet provided by the department.