× Maroon 5 announces new tour, summer show in Noblesville with Meghan Trainor

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Pop-rock sensation Maroon 5 have announced a new tour for 2020 including a stop in Indiana in June.

The multi-platinum outfit announced dates for their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour produced by Live Nation on Wednesday.

According to Live Nation, the upcoming tour contains the biggest U.S. shows of their career, with concerts at iconic venues like Wrigley Field, Fenway Park, Citi Field and Banc of California Stadium.

Meghan Trainor has been announced as support for the entire tour, which will take place on the heels of her upcoming new album Treat Myself, scheduled for a January release.

The multi-country tour kicks off on May 30th in California and will come to Ruoff Music Center located in Noblesville, Indiana on Sunday, June 14, 2020 as part of the Coors Light Concert Series.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Friday, December 13 at LiveNation.com.

Special promotional tour tickets will begin starting on Monday, December 9, including LaneOne Premium Packages and Citi cardmember pre-sales, with descriptions and links provided by Live Nation:

A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including amazing seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Click here for LaneOne details. For more information, please click here. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets in select markets beginning Monday, December 9th at 12pm local time until Thursday, December 12th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

Maroon 5’s tour announcement comes after the the debut of their newest single “Memories,” the first new music since the release of “Girls Like You.”