Man arrested for allegedly shooting his child's mother in McCordsville

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting the mother of his child in the foot during a domestic dispute in McCordsville.

Police say 19-year-old Jaden Robinson shot an 18-year-old woman around 2 p.m. Monday in the 8600 block of North Crestview Trail. She was treated at Eskenazi Hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot.

Robinson was arrested by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 1 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 42nd Street and Post Road on the northeast side of Indianapolis.

He was booked into the Hancock County Jail and faces the following charges: