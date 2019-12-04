× Noblesville Fire Department collecting donations for food and toy drive

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters are looking for your help to make sure local families have a joyous holiday season.

The Noblesville Fire Department said it is preparing for the final week of collecting donations for the Christmas Food and Toy Drive. During the dive, the department is accepting canned goods, non-perishable food items, monetary donations and new, unwrapped, toys.

“We are grateful to those that have already contributed. The community has responded as it does every year to ensure local families have a joyous holiday season. While we believe we have enough toys for the 110 less-fortunate families in Noblesville, we are in need of monetary donations, canned goods and food items,” Assistant Chief Matt Mitchell said.

People can drop off donations through December 10 at the following locations.