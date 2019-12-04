Police say suspect arrested in Noblesville nail salon robbery

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police have arrested a man suspected in robbing a Noblesville business on Monday.

On Tuesday, investigators with the Noblesville Police Department (NPD) obtained search and arrest warrants for an alleged suspect in the armed robbery at Exotic Nails Spa in Noblesville.

According to police, around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday, NPD Emergency Services Unit and NPD investigators went to the 3500 block of Capitol Ave. in Indianapolis to serve the warrants.

Chance A. Covington, 24, of Indianapolis, was taken into custody without incident at that location and transported to the Hamilton County Jail.

Police said investigators collected items and information that they believe are relevant to the investigation.

Covington faces preliminary charges including seven counts of robbery and seven counts of theft.