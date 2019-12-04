Six people are shot in 12 hours in Indy; community leaders wonder where’s the outrage?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A half-dozen people are recovering from gunshot wounds Wednesday following a violent 12 hours in Indianapolis.

The series of non-fatal shootings on Tuesday coincides with a surge in violence late in the year. That’s why two outspoken community leaders wonder why the community isn’t more outraged by the ongoing violence.

"I heard a pop and then felt my neck," said Nathaniel Sharp.

While he was sitting on his couch watching television, a bullet tore through Nathaniel Sharp’s window and hit him the neck on Tuesday.

"I reached back and felt blood and knew I was shot," said Sharp.

Police quickly arrived and put pressure on Sharp's wound to help stop the bleeding. Sharp says he was simply caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting that started because his neighbor had been in an argument with the gunman.

"He came home and they followed him and they started shooting and I got caught up in it," said Sharp.

"It should matter to all of us anytime there is a serious act of violence in our city," said Indy FOP President Rick Snyder.

"You know people are feeling numb about it, but our message is we all have to care," said Reverend Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

Over the last month, Harrison and Snyder have both repeatedly tweeted about a recent spike in violence. They claim that 61 people have been shot, 18 killed and 15 stabbed in 26 days.

Both are questioning where the outrage is.

"The lack of outrage speaks more about us as a community than the violence does because the silence is not only deafening, it’s shocking," said Snyder.

Snyder points out if the recent surge in violence played out over an entire year, it would result in 856 people being shot.

"There is a problem here. There is a big red flag and no one seems to care," said Snyder.

"This city is better than that. We should not be having this level of violence, but it’s going to take all of us to care and demand more from our leaders," said Harrison.

As of last week, IMPD reports there have been 421 non-fatal shootings in 2019, compared to 406 at the same time last year. So while homicides are down by four from last year, overall there have been more victims of violence this year like Nathaniel.

"It’s just crazy people don’t know how to behave or solve their problems without leading to violence," said Sharp.

"We all have to do our part as citizens in this city to help curb this violence. It’s going to take a village to do it. We need everybody to step forward," said Harrison.

No arrests have been made from any of the half dozen shootings on Tuesday.