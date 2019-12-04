× Southport boys basketball team reinstated for IHSAA state tournament

SOUTHPORT, Ind. – The Southport High School boys basketball will get to play in the state tournament after all.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association released the following statement this morning:

The IHSAA and Southport High School have each received and reviewed new information regarding the boys’ basketball team. In light of the new information, and in the spirit of compromise, the IHSAA has agreed to accept a suspension of the varsity coach from January 2020 to the end of this season, including the IHSAA tournament, so that the varsity team may compete in the 2020 IHSAA boys’ basketball tournament.

They did not say what that new information was, but this is a big reversal.

This all started when Southport’s head coach Eric Brand paid tuition to Perry Township Schools for a 15-year-old basketball player from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The IHSAA says that payment is tied to recruiting which is not allowed.

Initially, they ruled the student is ineligible to play this year, and the athletic department was placed on probation for a year. It’s unclear if that ruling has changed.

The coach was handed a two-game suspension, but we now know that changed to a suspension from January 2020 through the end of the season.

All along school staff said the IHSAA didn’t have all of the information when the punishment was decided.

We will follow up with the IHSAA today and ask what changed that decision.