Stutz Artists holiday open house

Posted 10:29 AM, December 4, 2019
Stutz Artists have been in the community for more than 25 years.  They're a group of nearly 70 artists who have studios in the Stutz building downtown.    They're having a holiday show this weekend and event co-chair April Willy is sharing more.

