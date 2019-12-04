× Sunshine returns but we keep the chill

We’re tracking warmer temperatures this afternoon but it’s still going to be a chilly day. Early Wednesday morning, Wind Chill temperatures had fallen into the mid and upper 20’s. Actual temperatures as you walk out the door will be near or slightly below the freezing mark.

The day will be dry but breezy with winds gusting toward 20-25 mph at times. Temperatures rise slightly above average but winds will keep the Feels Like temperature down several degrees from the actual temperature. By the lunch hour, most will only feel like we’re in the low to mid 30’s.

If you’re looking for something to do this evening, it will be nice to head out to Christmas Night of Lights at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Mostly clear skies means you won’t have to worry about windshield wipers obstructing your view of the lights.

We’re quiet across much of the country. Just think back to this time last week when we were tracking a winter storm that was triggering winter weather alerts across more than a dozen states.

We stay quiet across central Indiana and have very limited rain chances over the next several days. A two model comparison over the next 5 days shows Indianapolis with the potential of picking up only a couple hundredths of an inch of rain. There’s a very slight chance for a few isolated showers on Friday, however, most will stay dry. Better chances for rain will arrive late in the weekend.

Our wavy weather pattern returns by next week. Temperatures rise into the mid 50’s by the end of the weekend, more than 15 degrees above average. However, the 8-14 day outlook suggests the probability of below average temperatures returning.