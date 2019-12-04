WINTER WEATHER OUTLOOK; forecast issued last week still on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Just before Thanksgiving, late last Tuesday, we released our winter weather outlook for central Indiana. For those who may have missed it, we outlined a potential shakeup to the upper-air pattern and circled the calendar for a significant change by or about the 12th of December. This still looks to be on track.

December's have been lacking snow, less than 5" had accumulated each of the past five December's, and we are overdue.

Winter temperatures have averaged above normal for four straight years.

While the NWS, December outlook calls for an higher probability of above normal temperatures and precipitation, our feeling is that a new pattern would emerge by mid-month.

The connection to ocean temperatures have a profound impact on winter weather patterns across the North America and yield some clues as to how the winter season may evolve. Over recent years a newer class of hybrid computer models incorporate more of the oceans impact on the upper-air patterns (coupled models) attempting to better resolve the the pattern long range. Connections to upper air patterns in other region of the planet (tele-connections) have also yielded some success. Along with tie ins to solar cycles as well. Hands down there are many sophisticated approaches to season outlooks but there is one giant hurdle.

The faster and powerful computer model forecasting that have improved forecasts for the past six decades, is susceptible to one large variable. Water. 70% of the planet is water and we are still data deficient over the oceans.

Newer, more powerful satellite technology has allowed weather gathering in remote corners of the planet and have aided in unlocking more of the mysteries that lie out in the oceans. Improving forecasts now and for many more decades to come.

So what is happening in the Pacific? No El Nino (warmer ocean temperatures), No La Nina (colder ocean temperatures). This year, ocean temperatures are slightly above normal in the central Pacific which classifies as 'neutral' conditions. Scanning weather records that compare to similar winters that were considered neutral we found that the two of the top three snowiest seasons occurred. That doesn't mean we are on track again to such a status but aids in higher confidence that a snow surplus could be in the works. Stay tuned.

While there are limitations we can issue outlooks well in advance of the upcoming season that are useful for preparations entering the season.

A 'wavy' and more volatile weather pattern could lead to quick temperature swings and shots of much colder air. Over the past 10 days we've been tracking the possible changes and the first in a series is emerging starting next week.

Below, the default weather pattern for the upcoming winter favors chilly air January and February. While this pattern will not be persistent and will stray from time to time, ultimately the colder flow will win out.

Above normal snowfall could be in the works as the pattern emerges from mid-December on and it would lend to the overall above normal snowfall forecast for the entire season. On average 25" of snow will fall in Indianapolis, this year we could surpass 30".

Above, the segment we aired on Tuesday November, 26th during our late newscast.