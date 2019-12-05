Bright sunshine is back, cooler shot to open the weekend!

Posted 5:34 AM, December 5, 2019, by

Skies are clear and a frosty start is underway for your Thursday morning! Bright sunshine is back for today again, along with less wind. This should make for a great day, as temperatures climb well above the seasonal average of 42°.

Expect clouds to increase tonight and into early Friday morning, while a weak disturbance drifts across southern Indiana. This could bring a few rain showers to the area early tomorrow, mainly south of downtown through early afternoon. As the disturbance and a cold front move through the state, cooler air will fill in bringing a cooler start to the weekend.

More sunshine is back for Saturday and turning milder on Sunday, as winds turn breezy! A much larger storm is brewing early next week, as colder air arrives Tuesday! This will result in the some flurries and highs possibly reaching only the teens by Wednesday.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.