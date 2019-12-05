× Bright sunshine is back, cooler shot to open the weekend!

Skies are clear and a frosty start is underway for your Thursday morning! Bright sunshine is back for today again, along with less wind. This should make for a great day, as temperatures climb well above the seasonal average of 42°.

Expect clouds to increase tonight and into early Friday morning, while a weak disturbance drifts across southern Indiana. This could bring a few rain showers to the area early tomorrow, mainly south of downtown through early afternoon. As the disturbance and a cold front move through the state, cooler air will fill in bringing a cooler start to the weekend.

More sunshine is back for Saturday and turning milder on Sunday, as winds turn breezy! A much larger storm is brewing early next week, as colder air arrives Tuesday! This will result in the some flurries and highs possibly reaching only the teens by Wednesday.