× Court docs: Anderson man says he threw 2 bikes off I-69 overpass because he wanted to kill people

ANDERSON, Ind. – An Anderson man is accused of throwing two bikes off an interstate overpass, and he told police he did it because he wanted to kill people, court docs say.

Police received a peculiar call from 32-year-old Stephen Davis on November 4 around 5:45 p.m.

According to court documents, Davis called 911 to report he threw a bike off an overpass on I-69 at IN-67.

When officers arrived at the scene, Davis told police he threw the bike onto the interstate to make a vehicle crash and cause death. He said he only regretted that the bicycle didn’t cause a “ten car pileup” and bodies on the ground.

He also said he had already thrown a bike onto the interstate earlier that day around 2 a.m.

Police found both of the bikes on the interstate, and it appeared as if one of the bikes was bent as if it had been hit by a vehicle.

Davis said several times he wanted to kill people because he hated everyone.

He said police illegally evicted him from his home, and he wanted to be arrested for several years to

Police arrested him and transported him to the Madison County Detention Center.

Davis is charged with criminal mischief.