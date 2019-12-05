× ISP: Alcohol may have been factor in I-70 crash involving school bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A crash involving a school bus has closed part of westbound I-70 on the east side of Indianapolis.

According to INDOT and Indiana State Police, the crash happened at the 87 mile marker near Emerson Avenue. Part of the interstate was closed due to the crash and investigation. It has since reopened.

Sgt. John Perrine with ISP initially said that troopers at the scene told him children on the bus were not injured. However, he later said that seven students were on the bus and two ended up being taking to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. An adult on the bus was also taken to an area hospital. Medics checked on the other students.

The driver whose car hit the bus was hurt. Perrine said the driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and will likely face charges.

The bus was from Warren Township. The school district released the following statement:

A district bus carrying seven high school students and three adults was involved in an accident this morning. The driver and passengers were all examined on the scene. Two students were transported to the hospital for further evaluation. The other students were transported back to school or released to their parents. We ask that all other inquiries concerning the accident be directed to law enforcement personnel.

