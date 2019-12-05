× IMPD captain says violence is everyone’s problem

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – For months, city leaders have pleaded with the community to get upset with the homicide numbers in Indianapolis. Captain Chris Bailey is also passionately urging people to do what they can to help stop violence in the city.

“We’re not sitting on our hands, we don’t take this lightly,” Bailey said. “We want to solve this, but it’s a much bigger issue than just law enforcement.”

Bailey said 35 people make up the IMPD homicide unit. To date in 2019, at least 160 people have been killed in Indy.

“These are people, these aren’t just numbers to us,” Bailey said.

Bailey said the crime that resulted in the death of Christopher Smith, a man awaiting his wedding while celebrating his bachelor party at an Indy bar, is an example with an unknown solution.

“Some of the incidents that we’ve seen occur over the past 30 days, those are hard for us to police,” Bailey expressed. “The people that committed those crimes have an evil heart, and you can’t police an evil heart.”

The police captain gave kudos for the hard work of the Crime Gun Intelligence Center’s work this year. He said to date, CGIC has made 317 arrests and seized nearly 250 illegally possessed firearms from Indy. Partners at Marion County Forensic Services Agency have tested nearly 3,000 guns Y-T-D. Last year, it was around 2,700 guns tested.

“We’ve had weapons that have come into the CGIC that have been used in 20-plus firearms incidents in our city,” Bailey said.

The CGIC is a partnership between numerous groups including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), IMPD, the US Attorney’s Office, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the Crime Lab, probation and parole. Their role is to get illegally possessed firearms off the streets and disrupt the cycle of violence.

“Two-thousand nine-hundred guns, 234 illegally possessed guns from the CGIC,” Bailey said. “They’re out there working, they’re doing their part. It’s time for the rest of us to step up.”

Bailey stands up for his fellow IMPD officers saying the crime is taking its toll on them, but they remain steadfast in their work.

“We all need to come together as a community, say this is all of our problem, not just law enforcement’s problem, not just the mayor’s problem, not just the courts or whatever, every person that lives in this community, it’s our problem,” Bailey said. “We have to come up with long term solutions to solve it for the sake of our city, for the sake of our children.”