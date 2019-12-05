× IMPD Missing Persons detectives seek public’s assistance in locating missing person from June

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Missing Persons detectives are asking the public’s help in locating Dawn Rae Woolridge, 34, who was last seen June 23, 2019. Woolridge is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’7 and 140 lbs. She is homeless but is known to frequent the east side.

Ms. Woolridge’s family has created the below social media accounts:

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/FindDawnSmith/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Rjn43fE_M8

If you have information on Woolridge’s whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).