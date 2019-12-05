INDOT: Weekend construction returns after the holiday break

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Weekend road construction projects are back in full swing after a much deserved holiday break.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced another round of Marion County construction projects this weekend.

INDOT said contractors will be out striping, grooving and putting in traffic sensors – weather permitting.

As always, INDOT is asking drivers to please be aware of the construction zones and to not drive distracted.

Those heading downtown for the Big Ten Championship Game, INDOT said to please allow for extra time as there will be additional traffic.

Lane Restrictions

I-465 NB from Brookville Rd. to I-70 Right three lanes closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

I-465 EB/WB from U.S. 31 to I-70 (NE side) Rolling slow downs because of striping 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

I-69 NB/SB from I-465 to 116th St. Rolling slow downs because of striping 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday

I-465 SB at 56th St (NE side) Left two lanes closed 7 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday

I-465 EB from U.S. 31 (Meridian St) to Allisonville Rd. Left three lanes closed 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 WB from Allisonville Rd. to U.S. 31 (Meridan St) Left three lanes closed 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday

I-465 EB from Ditch Road to U.S. 31 (Meridian St) (NW side) Left two lanes closed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

I-865 WB mm 3-4 Rolling slow downs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday



Ramp Closures

Shadeland/56th St to I-465 NB 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday



Stay Informed

Motorists in East Central Indiana can monitor road closures, road conditions, and traffic alerts any time via:

Mobile App: iTunes App Store and the Google Play store for Android