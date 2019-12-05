Joey Chestnut back in Indianapolis to defend St. Elmo shrimp cocktail title

Indianapolis, Ind -- He's the number one ranked competitive eater in the world, and he's back in the Circle City. He holds world records in several eating categories, including more than 18 pounds of shrimp cocktail. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut stopped by FOX59 for some friendly competition. Ray Cortopassi, Jim O'Brien and Colby Thelen attempt to take down the champ.
