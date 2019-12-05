Joey Chestnut back in Indianapolis to defend St. Elmo shrimp cocktail title

Posted 8:53 AM, December 5, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, December 5, 2019
Data pix.

Indianapolis, Ind -- He's the number one ranked competitive eater in the world, and he's back in the Circle City. He holds world records in several eating categories, including more than 18 pounds of shrimp cocktail. Joey "Jaws" Chestnut stopped by FOX59 for some friendly competition. Ray Cortopassi, Jim O'Brien and Colby Thelen attempt to take down the champ.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.