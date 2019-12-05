Kim Galeaz shares tips for baking cookies

Dietitian Kim Galeaz is sharing tips and for baking holiday cookies. Her theme for the cookies is “winter wonderland.”

Red Velvet Cream Cheese Sandwiches

1 box Duncan Hines red velvet cake mix (15.25 oz.)

2 tablespoons Kroger baking cocoa powder

2 large eggs

1/3 cup Kroger vegetable oil

1 teaspoon white vinegar

¼ teaspoon Kroger red food color

Favorite cream cheese frosting (Kim’s recipe below)

Heat oven to 350⁰F. In a large bowl with electric mixer at medium speed, beat cake mix, eggs, oil, vinegar and red food color until well combined. Cookie dough will be stiff and thick. Roll into 1-inch balls or use a tiny 2 teaspoon size scoop. Place balls about two inches apart on cookie sheets that have been very lightly greased with Crisco or butter. Flatten top of cookies very slightly. Bake for 7 – 9 minutes until set around edges. Cookies will puff up, but will flatten as they cool. Place cookie sheet on wire rack; let cookies cool on sheet for about 1 minute, then remove to wire racks to completely cool. Using decorator’s pastry bag and large whole tip, pipe cream cheese filling/frosting on one-inside-half, then top with another cookie. Store in tightly covered containers and refrigerator.

Cream Cheese Icing/Filling

2 packages (8 oz.) cream cheese, softened to room temperature

2 sticks unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 bag (2 pound bag) powdered sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

2 tablespoons Kroger whole milk

Add cream cheese and butter to bowl of electric mixer and beat until thoroughly smooth and combined. Add powdered sugar, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Add vanilla and milk and stir until blended. Makes about 6 ½ cups frosting – enough to frost a 9-inch layer cake or THREE batches of these red velvet cookie sandwiches. Cut recipe in half if you’re making only 1 batch of the cookies.

Makes about 26 sandwich cookies (52 total cookies)

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Hot Chocolate Cookies

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) Kroger unsalted butter, softened

½ cup Kroger firmly packed light brown sugar

¾ cup Kroger white granulated sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon Kroger pure vanilla extract

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup Kroger Dutch Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix (from a 28.8 oz. canister)

3 tablespoons Kroger baking cocoa powder

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 bag (2 oz.) Kroger Mallow Pieces (roughly 1 1/3 to 1 ½ cups)

1 cup Kroger semisweet chocolate chips

For chocolate drizzle: 1 to 2 bags (11.5 oz.) Kroger milk chocolate chips, melted

Heat oven 350⁰F. In a large bowl with electric mixer, beat butter, brown sugar and white sugar until thoroughly combined and slightly light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla and mix until combined. In a separate large bowl, whisk together flour, hot chocolate mix, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Add in scoops gradually to butter mixture, blending well after each addition. Stir in chocolate chips and mallow pieces by hand until thoroughly combined (mixer will break up mallow pieces unfortunately.) Using a #60 scoop (roughly 2 teaspoon size), drop dough onto lightly greased baking sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake until set, about 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on sheet for just a minute, then remove to wire racks to cool completely. Of

Once cookies are cooled, melt chocolate chips in microwave and drizzle over cookies using a tiny spatula or knife. Let chocolate harden before packing cookies and keeping in a cool, dry location. Makes about 70 to 75 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Ginger Spice Cookies with Orange Buttercream

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 cup white whole wheat flour (Kroger or King Arthur brand)

2 teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger Private Selection ground cinnamon

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger Private Selection ground ginger

½ teaspoon Kroger allspice

¼ teaspoon Kroger ground cloves

¾ teaspoon salt

½ cup Crisco vegetable shortening

¼ cup (1/2 stick) Kroger unsalted butter, softened

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

½ cup white granulated sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 large egg

¾ cup finely chopped Crystallized Ginger

White granulated sugar (for rolling cookie dough)

Frosting: Kim’ Orange Buttercream

Heat oven to 350⁰F. In a large bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, white whole wheat flour, baking soda, all four spices and salt. In a large bowl of an electric mixer, add shortening, butter and both sugars, beating on medium speed until thoroughly creamed and slightly fluffy and light, about 3 minutes. Add molasses and egg and beat until thoroughly blended and combined. Add the flour mixture gradually, beating well after each addition. Lightly stir in crystallized ginger. Add at least 1 ½ cups white sugar to a bowl. Roll dough into balls about 1-inch in diameter (or Kim uses her very tiny scoop slightly less than 2 teaspoon size). Roll the balls in the white sugar and place on ungreased cookie sheets about 2 inches apart. Bake 8 – 9 minutes or until they appear set and slightly cracked on top. Cool on cookie sheet about 2-3 minutes, then remove to cool completely on wire racks. Once cool, frost with Orange Buttercream icing. Use a decorator pastry bag and tip for optimal appearance. Makes about 65 to 70 cookies.

Orange Buttercream Icing: 1 cup salted Kroger butter

1 teaspoon Kroger clear vanilla

1 (1 pound) box powdered sugar (1 # is roughly 4 cups sifted)

2 to 3 tablespoons Kroger whole milk

Whip butter and clear vanilla in large mixer bowl. Slowly add powdered sugar along with milk. Use immediately, or store in tightly covered container in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.

Recipe created by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Peppermint Chocolate Cookies

1 cup (2 sticks) Kroger unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

½ cup white granulated sugar

½ cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ½ teaspoons Kroger pure peppermint extract

¼ teaspoon salt

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup Kroger mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

Toppings 16-24 ounces Private Selection white chocolate chips, melted

1 to 1½ cups coarsely crushed peppermint candy canes (for garnish sprinkle)

In a large bowl with electric mixer, cream butter, brown sugar and white sugar. Add eggs, peppermint extract and salt and continue beating until light and fluffy and thoroughly combined. Add flour gradually, beating on low speed until combined after each addition. Stir in mini chocolate chips. Divide cookie dough into 2 portions and place each portion on a long piece of plastic wrap or waxed paper. Form each piece into a long log, about 11 to 12-inches in length. Wrap completely in plastic wrap and refrigerate until hardened/very firm, about 4 hours at least. (You may want to place bowl of undivided dough in refrigerate for about 30 minutes to slightly harden before forming logs. It might be easier to create the logs then.)

Heat oven to 350⁰F. Very lightly grease cookie sheets with shortening. Cut log into slices about ¼-inch thick and place on cookie sheet about 1 ½ inches apart. Bake 9 to 11 minutes, until very lightly golden brown on edges. Do not overbake, as cookies will harden as they cool.

Once cooled, melt white chocolate in microwave. Take each cookie and sweep/run one half of it through the white chocolate. Place on wire rack and immediately sprinkle with a little crushed peppermint candy cane. Let white chocolate completely set and harden before packing cookies in tightly covered containers in layers with parchment paper. Store in a cool dry place.

Makes about 46 cookies.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz, RDN LD

Fudgy Chocolate Bourbon Balls

1 package (9 ounces) Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafer Cookies (near ice cream area)

1 ½ cups very finely chopped pecans

½ cup good quality bourbon (Kim used Maker’s Mark)

1 cup powdered sugar

3 tablespoons Kroger baking cocoa powder

2 tablespoons light corn syrup

Powdered sugar, for rolling balls

Using a food processor, pulse cookies until they are very very fine crumbs. You should end up with almost 2 ½ cups. In a separate large bowl, stir together chocolate cookie crumbs and pecans. Add powdered sugar, bourbon, cocoa powder and corn syrup. Stir with wooden spoons until thoroughly combined, but try not to overwork it. Cover and let it sit for at least 1 hour so it seems to dry out slightly. This will make it easier to work with. Using a cookie scoop (less than 2 teaspoon size) or your fingers, roll dough into 1-inch balls. Roll balls in a bowl of powdered sugar. Store balls in tightly covered container. You can sprinkle then with more powdered sugar right before enjoying if desired.

Makes about 50 bourbon balls.

Recipe by culinary registered dietitian nutritionist Kim Galeaz RDN, LD