Muncie police chief to retire by end of year

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police Chief Joe Winkle has confirmed with FOX59 that he is planning to retire by the end of the year.

His last day will be December 30.

Winkle has served as the police chief since 2016 and from 1996-2008.

He is a former 911 director.

