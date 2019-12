Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now the FBI is actually sending a warning about these smart TV's. So in our money matters segment tonight, we're joined by Mike Reeves of Strategic Wealth Designers. Mike, thousands of these TV`s were purchased over the holiday shopping weekend. What do people need to be aware of when it comes to hackers?

For more information on how Strategic Wealth can help you, use the form below:

https://swdgroup.com/