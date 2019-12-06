× Colts signs Jack Doyle to three-year extension

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The hometown kid isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Jack Doyle, a product of Cathedral H.S., has signed a three-year extension with the Indianapolis Colts. According to a source with knowledge of the situation, the contract involves $21.3 million in new money and Doyle can earn another $7.8 million through incentives. The per-year average — $7.1 million – makes Doyle the NFL’s 12th-highest paid tight end.

Doyle, 29, is in the final year of a three-year, $18.9 million contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. He first joined the Colts Sept. 1, 2013 when they claimed him off waivers from Tennessee.

In seven seasons, Doyle has established himself as a offensive cornerstone and invaluable locker room leader.

“Jack, man, Jack’s fundamentally sound,’’ T.Y. Hilton said late last month. “I call him our Tim Duncan. He’s special.’’

Added quarterback Jacoby Brissett: “Aw, man, I tell everybody he’s one of my favorite teammates of all time. He’s a beast out there. He does everything for us, everything right.

“He’s a guy I think a lot of players on the team look up to.’’

Doyle has appeared in 96 games, 54 as a starter, and has collected 236 receptions, 2,105 yards and 18 touchdowns. His catches rank fifth in team history among tight ends.

Doyle earned his only Pro Bowl berth in 2017 on the strength of 80 receptions, 690 yards and four TDs. The 80 receptions were the second-most in team history by a tight end.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni appreciates Doyle’s all-around game.

“Just the consistency of him,’’ he said. “He is very consistent. He is tough. I mean, when we look for what we think are good football players, those are always at the top of the list – being tough, being consistent and being smart.

“He has all three of those things. It just shows up in his style of play.’’

General manager Chris Ballard has been proactive when it comes to retaining players. Over the last year he has signed cornerback Kenny Moore II (four years, $30 million), punter Rigoberto Sanchez (four years, $11.6 million) and long-snapper Luke Rhodes (four years, $5.57 million) to extensions. He also signed cornerback Pierre Desir to a three-year, $25 million contract.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51

And be sure to catch the Colts Blue Zone Podcast: