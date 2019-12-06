Columbus narcotics investigation yields 12 arrests, seizure of drugs and guns

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of twelve people after a multi-agency narcotics investigation.

Officials said a search warrant was served Thursday night by local law enforcement officers at a Columbus residence that yielded a large amount of drugs, guns and money.

According to police, officers from the Columbus Police Department SWAT Team served a warrant at the 2100 block of California St. after receiving information that the residence contained narcotics and several firearms.

Prior to the search warrant, police conducted several traffic stops and arrested the following five people who face the respective preliminary charges:

Jessica L. Boyce, 40, of Louisville, Kentucky – Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device

Kendra L. Fields, 23, of Columbus – Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Mark A. Lang, 34, of Columbus – Possession of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Alexandra J. Calhoun, 30, of Edinburgh – Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Legend Drug Injection Device

Thomas J. Kooiman, 51, of Columbus – Possession of Marijuana

During search warrant served on the home, officers recovered around one lb. of methamphetamine, a quarter oz. of a heroin/fentanyl mixture, marijuana, several controlled substances, as well as drug paraphernalia including syringes, scales, and drug packaging material.

Officials said two AR-15 rifles, an AK-47 rifle, four handguns, a large amount of ammunition and U.S. currency were also recovered.

Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found inside the bedroom of a small child who was not home at the time, police said.

“Thanks to hard work of the officers from the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, we were able to remove a sizable amount drugs and weapons out of our city,” Columbus Chief of Police Jon Rohde said. “I am proud of the great work that these officers do each day and the sacrifices they make to help keep our community safe.”

The following seven people were arrested including their respective preliminary charges:

Raheem A. Gary, 26, of Columbus – Visiting a Common Nuisance, Bartholomew County Warrant

Leslie L. Carmen, 32, of Columbus – Maintaining a Common Nuisance

Jessica N. Adams, 34, of Columbus – Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Body Attachment Warrant

Dut D. Tong, 26, of Columbus – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Hugo A. Alba, 34, of Columbus – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Rachel A. Cardoso-Nelson, 30, of Clifford – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Brandon Michael Stephens, 26, of Nineveh – Visiting a Common Nuisance

Bartholomew County Sheriff Matthew Meyers says the arrests show the partnership with the Columbus Police Department is working.

“Together, we are addressing this issue head-on,” Myers said.

Officials said this investigation is ongoing.

JNET is a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office that proactively targets the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.